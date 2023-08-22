'Govt proving the point on murder of democracy': Cong reacts to IB team's visit to Ashoka University

The Congress on Tuesday slammed the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of sending an Intelligence Bureau (IB) team to Haryana-based Ashoka University amid the controversy surrounding professor Sabayasachi Das' research paper. The party said "the government is only proving the point of murder of democracy".

In a tweet, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said: "By sending the Intelligence Bureau after an academic in a premier private university -- for analysing with evidence democratic backsliding in India -- the Narendra Modi-led Central government is only proving the point about the murder of democracy in India. Truly unprecedented."

He also attached a news report with his tweets.