Herald View: Is the ‘democratic backsliding’ reversible?

The week of India’s 76th Independence Day anniversary featured the same old celebrations, including a regrettable, forgettable speech by a modern-day monarch from the ramparts of a fort in Delhi, built by a Mughal emperor in the 17th century.

There was a considerable outpouring of angst as well—perhaps also now routine—about the alarming retreat of citizen freedoms, the ‘othering’ of Muslims (on which this paper too carried a few disturbingly moving personal testimonies) and the persistence of unfreedom— which these Independence Day celebrations seem to mock—in the lives of large swathes of the citizenry.

In the midst of all this, a young professor in a private university, made a heartening declaration of independence. Chances are you’ve heard of the row over an (unpublished) academic paper, titled ‘Democratic Backsliding in the World’s Largest Democracy’, authored by Sabyasachi Das, (formerly) of Ashoka University.

Das’s paper argues that the BJP won a disproportionate share of closely contested parliamentary seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, especially in states where it was the ruling party at the time. The research was published on the Social Science Research Network on 25 July.

Das’s tweet about his paper created a social media backlash; BJP parliamentarian Nishikant Dubey demanded to know how the University could allow such “half-baked research” that can “discredit India’s vibrant poll process”; the Ashoka University administration evidently felt the heat, and quickly sought to distance itself to limit damage.