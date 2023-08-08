I.N.D.I.A alliance moved no-confidence motion to break Modi's silence on Manipur: Gaurav Gogoi

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi, while initiating the discussion on no-confidence motion in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, August 8, said that it is not about the numbers but for justice for Manipur as Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken a maun vrat (a vow of silence) to not speak in Parliament.

Initiating the discussion on the motion, Gogoi said, "We thank you (Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla) for accepting the no-confidence motion of INDIA Alliance. When you asked who all are in support of the INDIA alliance, I thank everyone for supporting it."

He said, "This is our 'majboori' (compulsion) to bring the no-confidence motion. It was not about numbers but for the people of Manipur and for justice for Manipur."

"Manipur is seeking justice, the women, daughters, youths and people of Manipur are demanding justice. Even Martin Luther King has said that injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere," he said