Govt ready for debate on student protests, but Oppn must listen peacefully: Rijiju

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is ready for a detailed debate in the Lok Sabha on student protests and police action against demonstrators, but the Opposition will have to participate peacefully, listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's reply and not disrupt proceedings.

Rijiju said the government had conveyed to the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee that Shah would respond to the debate on student and youth agitations taking place across the country, including police action against protesters.

"We have made it clear to the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) of the Lok Sabha that the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the students and youth agitations that have been going on in different parts of the country as well as police action. The home minister will reply to the debate on behalf of the government," Rijiju told reporters after a BAC meeting in Parliament House complex.

However, Rijiju said the Opposition must assure the government that it would take part in the discussion peacefully and listen to Shah's response instead of disrupting the proceedings.

"The Opposition has to assure that they will take part in the debate peacefully and will not disrupt the proceedings, listen to the reply of the home minister and will not run away after creating turmoil and sloganeering," he said.