Govt ready for debate on student protests, but Oppn must listen peacefully: Rijiju
Parliamentary Affairs Minister says Opposition must participate peacefully and listen to the Home Minister's response instead of disrupting proceedings
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Monday said the government is ready for a detailed debate in the Lok Sabha on student protests and police action against demonstrators, but the Opposition will have to participate peacefully, listen to Home Minister Amit Shah's reply and not disrupt proceedings.
Rijiju said the government had conveyed to the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee that Shah would respond to the debate on student and youth agitations taking place across the country, including police action against protesters.
"We have made it clear to the BAC (Business Advisory Committee) of the Lok Sabha that the government is ready for a detailed discussion on the students and youth agitations that have been going on in different parts of the country as well as police action. The home minister will reply to the debate on behalf of the government," Rijiju told reporters after a BAC meeting in Parliament House complex.
However, Rijiju said the Opposition must assure the government that it would take part in the discussion peacefully and listen to Shah's response instead of disrupting the proceedings.
"The Opposition has to assure that they will take part in the debate peacefully and will not disrupt the proceedings, listen to the reply of the home minister and will not run away after creating turmoil and sloganeering," he said.
The Opposition has been demanding Shah's presence in Parliament and a statement on police action against students protesting in Delhi last month. Shah has been regularly coming to the Parliament House complex but has not appeared in either House to respond to the demand.
The issue has contributed to repeated disruptions in the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20.
Rijiju's remarks came amid continuing Opposition protests over police action against students who were demonstrating over examination irregularities and alleged NEET paper leaks.
The Opposition had initially raised the issues of NEET paper leaks and alleged theft of donations at the Ayodhya Ram temple. It later pressed for a discussion on police action against protesting students and demanded statements from both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah.
The session has witnessed repeated adjournments and limited legislative business. The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was passed by both Houses after debate, while three other Bills were passed with little or no debate and two more were passed by the Lok Sabha amid continuing protests.
Rijiju's offer of a debate, with Shah responding on behalf of the government, could provide a route for the government and Opposition to break the deadlock — provided the Opposition agrees to allow the Home Minister to speak without disruption.