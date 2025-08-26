Noida dowry murder: Fresh evidence deepens mystery in Nikki Bhati case

New details — including a hospital note mentioning a gas cylinder explosion, CCTV visuals, and witness accounts — have added further complexity to the case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who allegedly died in a dowry-related attack after being set on fire in Sirsa village on 21 August.

A surveillance clip from outside a nearby shop, reportedly from the time of the incident, shows a man identified by locals as Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati standing behind a parked car before suddenly running home and then returning.

Shortly after, an elderly man and neighbours are seen rushing towards the house, while women appear alarmed.

Police confirmed that the footage has been collected but clarified that its authenticity is yet to be verified. “It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion,” additional DCP (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar told PTI.

According to investigators, Nikki was assaulted, doused with a flammable liquid, and set ablaze inside her home. She died while being transported to Delhi for treatment. Shocking clips of her final moments, recorded by her sister Kanchan, have been circulated online.

Vipin, along with his parents Satveer and Daya and brother Rohit, have been arrested. He was also shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape custody. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has called for a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security cover for the victim’s family and witnesses.

Relatives allege Nikki faced dowry harassment since her 2016 marriage, despite being given an SUV, motorcycle and jewellery. They claim further demands of Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car followed.