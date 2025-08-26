Noida dowry murder: Fresh evidence deepens mystery in Nikki Bhati case
New details include hospital note mentioning a gas cylinder explosion, CCTV visuals, and witness accounts
New details — including a hospital note mentioning a gas cylinder explosion, CCTV visuals, and witness accounts — have added further complexity to the case of 26-year-old Nikki Bhati, who allegedly died in a dowry-related attack after being set on fire in Sirsa village on 21 August.
A surveillance clip from outside a nearby shop, reportedly from the time of the incident, shows a man identified by locals as Nikki’s husband Vipin Bhati standing behind a parked car before suddenly running home and then returning.
Shortly after, an elderly man and neighbours are seen rushing towards the house, while women appear alarmed.
Police confirmed that the footage has been collected but clarified that its authenticity is yet to be verified. “It is a part of our investigation. Whatever facts come out, action will be taken accordingly. The investigation will cover all possible angles and suitable action will follow upon its completion,” additional DCP (Greater Noida) Sudheer Kumar told PTI.
According to investigators, Nikki was assaulted, doused with a flammable liquid, and set ablaze inside her home. She died while being transported to Delhi for treatment. Shocking clips of her final moments, recorded by her sister Kanchan, have been circulated online.
Vipin, along with his parents Satveer and Daya and brother Rohit, have been arrested. He was also shot in the leg while allegedly trying to escape custody. Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women has called for a time-bound probe, strict action against the accused, and security cover for the victim’s family and witnesses.
Relatives allege Nikki faced dowry harassment since her 2016 marriage, despite being given an SUV, motorcycle and jewellery. They claim further demands of Rs 36 lakh and a luxury car followed.
Fabricating a narrative?
A memo from the private hospital where Nikki was first admitted read in Hindi: 'Ghar par gas cylinder fatne se mareej ko kaafi gambheer roop se jal gaya hai (an LPG cylinder explosion at home has caused severe burn injuries to the patient).' It also noted that Nikki was brought in by her cousin Devendra and was in a critical state.
In her FIR statement, Kanchan alleged deliberate murder. “My mother-in-law Daya gave Vipin a flammable item, then Vipin poured it on my sister Nikki,” she said, adding that when she objected, she was beaten by the family.
“The incident was at about 5.30 pm on 21 August. The condition of my sister was serious, so with the help of a neighbour, I took her to Fortis Hospital, Acchher, Greater Noida. From there, she was referred to Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi," she added.
Devendra recalled seeing Vipin at a shop with his father moments before the incident. “I saw Vipin, he ran very fast towards home and returned very soon. He told me about the incident,” he said. Devendra added that he later took Nikki to the hospital with Vipin’s parents. “In the car, Nikki was only asking for water. She was also saying that she was feeling suffocated.”
Nikki’s father Bhikari Singh has demanded exemplary punishment. “Their house should be bulldozed and he should be hanged,” he said, appealing to PM Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath for justice. Rejecting claims that the case was linked to his daughter’s social media activities, Singh remarked, “Vipin's mother used Instagram too, reels are not the reason for Nikki's killing.”
He also stated that he had given Rs 1.5 lakh to his daughters to start a beauty parlour. “My daughters were running the parlour and educating their children,” Singh added.
Police have registered an FIR at Kasna police station under sections 103(1) (murder), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 61(2) (attempt to commit offences punishable with life imprisonment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Investigators said all leads — including the hospital memo, CCTV footage, and witness statements — are being examined.
With PTI inputs
