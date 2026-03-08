‘Grew up in family where women were bosses’: Rahul tells students
LoP shares views on women’s leadership and intelligence in interaction with students on International Women’s Day
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he grew up in a family where women were the dominant decision-makers, telling students during a recent interaction in Kerala that women often display greater long-term thinking and emotional intelligence than men.
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video of the interaction with women students on his YouTube channel and said he had recently met a group of young students in Kerala for a lunch discussion.
“I was deeply impressed by each student's dreams, curiosity, and confidence. Such conversations remind us that when women recognise their potential and move forward with an open mind, they can bring about extraordinary change,” Gandhi said in a post accompanying the video.
He added that women’s sensitivity, understanding and emotional intelligence help provide direction and balance in society.
“Every woman is unique. Their sensitivity, understanding, and emotional intelligence provide balance and direction to society. Women also wield power in their own unique ways — with patience, long-term vision, and empathy,” he said.
Interaction with students
In the video, Gandhi is seen speaking informally with a group of women students during the interaction.
“I grew up in a family where the women were the bosses,” Gandhi told them.
“So the boss of my family was my grandmother and I have always in my family, like on this table, been outnumbered by women,” he said.
Gandhi also said that women often approach decision-making differently than men.
“Women are generally more intelligent than men for the most part. Men are in a hurry and men get blinded by silly things. Women think longer term, they don't apply direct power, they apply indirect power — it is more effective,” he said.
Posting the video on X, Gandhi described the interaction as inspiring.
“Their confidence and belief in their dreams demonstrate that women are the ultimate force for change,” he said.
Congress leaders greet women on Women’s Day
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also marked International Women’s Day with a message highlighting the role of women in development.
Quoting B.R. Ambedkar’s words on gender equality — “You are not born to suffer. You are born to rise” — Kharge said women play a central role in strengthening society.
“Women are not merely participants in development. They are its driving force. Through their wisdom, resilience, compassion, and determination, women strengthen communities and build stronger nations,” he said on X.
“On International Women's Day 2026, we celebrate the courage, leadership, and countless contributions of women everywhere. True progress will come when equality is not an aspiration, but a lived reality for every woman,” Kharge added.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings on the occasion.
“On this Women's Day, may every woman realise her strength, her rights and her power to shape the future. You matter. Your voice matters. Your dreams matter,” she said on X.