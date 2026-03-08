‘Grew up in family where women were bosses’: Rahul tells students

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he grew up in a family where women were the dominant decision-makers, telling students during a recent interaction in Kerala that women often display greater long-term thinking and emotional intelligence than men.

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha shared a video of the interaction with women students on his YouTube channel and said he had recently met a group of young students in Kerala for a lunch discussion.

“I was deeply impressed by each student's dreams, curiosity, and confidence. Such conversations remind us that when women recognise their potential and move forward with an open mind, they can bring about extraordinary change,” Gandhi said in a post accompanying the video.

He added that women’s sensitivity, understanding and emotional intelligence help provide direction and balance in society.

“Every woman is unique. Their sensitivity, understanding, and emotional intelligence provide balance and direction to society. Women also wield power in their own unique ways — with patience, long-term vision, and empathy,” he said.

Interaction with students

In the video, Gandhi is seen speaking informally with a group of women students during the interaction.

“I grew up in a family where the women were the bosses,” Gandhi told them.

“So the boss of my family was my grandmother and I have always in my family, like on this table, been outnumbered by women,” he said.

Gandhi also said that women often approach decision-making differently than men.