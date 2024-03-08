'BJP hatao, beti bachao': Congress on International Women's Day

On International Women's Day, the Congress on Friday, 8 March attacked the Modi government and said women across the country are demanding answers to questions such as why Prime Minister Narendra Modi has not visited Manipur and is "silent" on allegations of sexual harassment by women wrestlers against a BJP MP.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said it is International Women's Day today and "we don't expect the prime minister to do anything beyond paying salutary tributes to women".

"Nevertheless, here are some key questions that women across the country are asking him: Manipur has been in a state of virtual civil war since last year, and women have been among the most affected victims. Videos have emerged of women being assaulted and paraded naked - in a state that is experiencing a double-anyay regime of BJP in the state and the Centre. Why has the Prime Minister not even bothered to visit the state?" he said in a post on X.