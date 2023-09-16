Gujarat assembly passes bill that raises OBC quota in local governing bodies to 27 pc

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Gujarat has passed a bill in the assembly that raises reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBC) community in local self government bodies like panchayats, municipalities and civic corporations to 27 per cent from the current 10 per cent.

The Gujarat Local Authorities Laws (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed on Friday, 15 September through a majority voice vote after all the 17 Congress MLAs, including Congress Legislative Party leader Amit Chavda and senior MLA Arjun Modhwadia, staged a walkout in protest demanding higher ratio of reservation and tabling of a report of the commission headed by former Supreme Court Justice K S Zaveri.

The state government on 29 August announced 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the local governing bodies on the basis of a report submitted by the Zaveri commission.