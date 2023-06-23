Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Morbi bridge collapse accused's bail plea

Gujarat High Court judge Samir Dave on Thursday recused himself from hearing the regular bail plea of a manager of the Oreva Group who is in jail for his alleged role in the last year's Morbi bridge collapse in which 135 people were killed.

When manager Dinesh Dave's bail plea came up for hearing before Justice Samir Dave, he recused himself, saying "not before me," but didn't assign any reason for the decision.

Dinesh Dave is one of the ten accused arrested by police after a British-era suspension bridge collapsed in October last year in Morbi town of Gujarat.