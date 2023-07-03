Gujarat HC reopened but Rahul’s plea seeking stay on conviction not listed yet
Judgment on one of the most high-profile cases, involving the Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s conviction is still awaited
Despite Gujarat High Court reopening one month ago after the summer break, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s plea, seeking a stay on his conviction by the Surat session court, has not been listed yet.
Talking to National Herald, Champaneri said that “we cannot put pressure on the court to take up the matter early or expedite the verdict.”
Pleading a stay on conviction by the Surat session court, Gandhi had approached the Gujarat High Court on May 3.
Hearing Gandhi’s plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak then said that the verdict would be pronounced by him after the summer vacation. The court re-opened on June 5 after the vacation.
"The judge sought the record, and studying the records could be time-consuming,” Champaneri added.
Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in the 'Modi surname' case. He was sentenced to two years in jail by the court, following which the Lok Sabha Secretariat on March 23 disqualified him.
Reacting to his disqualification, Gandhi, in his appeal had submitted before the court that he was treated harshly by the trial court which was "overwhelmingly influenced" by his status as an MP.
In his application seeking the suspension of conviction, the former Congress president said, "It appears reasonable to argue that the applicant was really sentenced in a manner so as to attract the order of disqualification (as an MP)." Rahul Gandhi was granted bail till the disposal of his appeal on a bond of Rs 15,000.
