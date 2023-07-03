Gujarat HC reopened but Rahul’s plea seeking stay on conviction not listed yet

Despite Gujarat High Court reopening one month ago after the summer break, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s plea, seeking a stay on his conviction by the Surat session court, has not been listed yet.

Talking to National Herald, Champaneri said that “we cannot put pressure on the court to take up the matter early or expedite the verdict.”

Pleading a stay on conviction by the Surat session court, Gandhi had approached the Gujarat High Court on May 3.

Hearing Gandhi’s plea, Justice Hemant Prachchhak then said that the verdict would be pronounced by him after the summer vacation. The court re-opened on June 5 after the vacation.