Gujarat: Homeopath pays Rs 16.32 lakh for MBBS admission, gets fake degree

A case has been registered against four persons for allegedly cheating a homoeopath in Gujarat’s Mehsana, who paid Rs 16.32 lakh to gain admission into a medical course in Uttar Pradesh but received a fake degree instead.

Based on a complaint lodged by one Suresh Patel (41), who holds the degree of bachelor of homeopathic medicine and surgery (BHMS), the Nandasan police on 14 June registered a case under sections 406 (breach of trust) and 420 (cheating), Inspector J.G. Vaghela said.

The police have named Dr Premkumar Rajput, a resident of Nainital, Dr Shaukat Khan of Moradabad and South Delhi residents Arun Kumar and Anand Kumar as the accuseds in the FIR.

As per the FIR, in 2018, Patel, who works at a private hospital in Nandasan village, came across a website offering admissions into an MBBS course at Bundelkhand University in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

Patel telephoned Dr Rajput, whose number was given on the website, to get more details, and following several conversations over the phone, he agreed to pay the fees, it stated.