Gujarat: Murder case against 3 cops after death of man thrashed in custody

A case on charges of murder has been registered against three police constables in Gujarat's Botad district following the death of a 28-year-old man after allegedly being thrashed in custody, a police official on Tuesday.



Labourer Kalu Padharshi (28) was picked up by the three constables, all attached with Botad Town police station, from his residence on April 14 for questioning in connection with a case. The man, who later alleged that he was severely beaten up in custody, died at a hospital in Ahmedabad on May 14, the official said.



The three accused - Amiraj Boricha, Rahil Sidatar and Nikulsinh Jadhav - have been booked on charges of murder of Padharshi, Botad district Superintendent of Police Kishor Baloliya said.