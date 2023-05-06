Gujarat Special court grants regular bail to TMC spokesperson Saket Gokhale in money laundering case

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court granted Gokhale regular bail in a case in which he was arrested by the Ahmedabad Police in December last year.

Simultaneously, the ED concluded its investigation into the PMLA case and registered a complaint under sections 44 and 45 of the PMLA for the trial of the offence of money laundering against him.

Gokhale once again moved an application for the grant of regular bail before the court, which allowed his plea and ordered his release on Saturday.

Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad cyber crime police on December 6 for allegedly spreading fake news regarding the cost incurred on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Morbi, where more than 130 people were killed in the bridge collapse.

He secured bail in this case. However, he was arrested on December 8 by the Morbi police for the same offence registered there and was granted bail the next day.