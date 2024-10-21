Gujarat wants hike in states' share of divisible pool of taxes: 16th Finance Commission chief

The Gujarat government has demanded that the share of states in the 'divisible pool of taxes' be raised from the current 41 per cent to 50 per cent, 16th Finance Commission chairperson Arvind Panagariya said on Monday.

A divisible pool is the portion of gross tax revenue which is distributed between the Centre and the states. At present, 41 per cent of gross tax revenue goes to the states as per the recommendation of the 15th Finance Commission.

The 16th commission, which is visiting Gujarat, held meetings with chief minister Bhupendra Patel and senior officials during the day.

Addressing the media in Gandhinagar, Panagariya said, "CM Patel has sought a hike in the states' share in Central taxes from 41 per cent to 50 per cent. Prior to Gujarat, some other states had also demanded the same. In its memorandum, the Gujarat government said the hike is justified because states are bearing expenses of some key sectors like education and health."

The task of the 16th Finance Commission is to make recommendations regarding the division of tax revenues between the Centre and states (vertical devolution) and also on how the resources should be divided among the 28 states (horizontal devolution), he informed.