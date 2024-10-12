Voodoo economics: Don't illegalise the bribe, tax it!

Many years ago, more years than I care to remember, I was posted as a probationer under district training in Mandi district of Himachal. On two days every week, I had to sit with the deputy commissioner (DC) in his court when he heard grievances and received petitions from the public. The purpose was to give me an idea of the issues which concerned the public and how to deal with them on a one to one basis.

One day, a distraught PWD (public works department) contractor presented himself before the DC and wanted to know what the officially approved rate for a bribe was in the department! He explained that he could not balance his budget for various works with any predictability as different officers wanted different amounts as bribes. He requested the DC to give him a copy of the GO (government order) in which the rates were specified. The DC assured the poor chap that he would try to get the order, but in the interim, he should not pay any bribe to anyone.

That was 50 years ago, and nothing has changed during this period, it would appear, except that now the rates have gone up manifold under the effect of demonetisation, GST, digitisation of all transactions and PayTM.

It is an axiom of the financial underworld that the more difficult governments make the process of bribery, the higher the rates. Especially if most of this undeclared wealth is sucked out of the system by one entity through sophisticated and sovereign instruments like electoral bonds and PM Cares!