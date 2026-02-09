‘Gunda raj’ in courts unacceptable, CJI says over assault allegation

According to the lawyer, the assault was carried out by the complainant’s advocate along with several others, allegedly in full view of the presiding judge and court staff. He told the bench that he was beaten inside the courtroom during the hearing.

In response, the Chief Justice asked whether the incident had been brought to the notice of the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Directing the lawyer to formally raise the issue, he said a written representation should be submitted to the Delhi High Court chief justice, with a copy marked to him.

“Let the high court chief justice take cognisance. Action will be on the administrative side. This kind of ‘gunda raj’ is not acceptable to us. It signifies failure of the rule of law,” the chief justice observed.

The bench advised the lawyer to approach the jurisdictional high court for appropriate relief, making it clear that the matter should be addressed through the established administrative and judicial mechanisms.

With PTI input