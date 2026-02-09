‘Gunda raj’ in courts unacceptable, CJI says over assault allegation
Top court directs lawyer to approach Delhi High Court chief justice for action
Chief Justice of India Surya Kant on Monday strongly condemned what he described as “gunda raj” in court premises, saying such incidents reflect a breakdown of the rule of law, while responding to a lawyer’s allegation of being physically assaulted inside a district courtroom in Delhi.
The remarks came after a lawyer sought urgent listing of his plea before a bench comprising Chief Justice Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and N V Anjaria. The lawyer alleged that he was attacked on 7 February while appearing for an accused before an additional district judge at the Tis Hazari courts.
According to the lawyer, the assault was carried out by the complainant’s advocate along with several others, allegedly in full view of the presiding judge and court staff. He told the bench that he was beaten inside the courtroom during the hearing.
In response, the Chief Justice asked whether the incident had been brought to the notice of the chief justice of the Delhi High Court. Directing the lawyer to formally raise the issue, he said a written representation should be submitted to the Delhi High Court chief justice, with a copy marked to him.
“Let the high court chief justice take cognisance. Action will be on the administrative side. This kind of ‘gunda raj’ is not acceptable to us. It signifies failure of the rule of law,” the chief justice observed.
The bench advised the lawyer to approach the jurisdictional high court for appropriate relief, making it clear that the matter should be addressed through the established administrative and judicial mechanisms.
With PTI input
