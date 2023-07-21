Guv questions law & order in Manipur, demands Centre's intervention

Expressing grief over the gruesome crime committed against two women in strife-torn Manipur, who were paraded naked by a mob, Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday questioned the law and order situation in the northeastern state.

She also expressed her displeasure over the delay in filing the report in this matter and not taking immediate action against the accused persons.

Speaking to a news channel, the Governor termed it as a "shameful incident".

She said the people of the country are shocked to know that the incident took place on May 4, but it came to light on July 18 and even after so many days, "I don't know why the police didn't take cognisance of the matter".