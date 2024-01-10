'Hain Taiyaar Hum': Congress to kickstart 2024 Lok Sabha poll campaign in Nagpur

India's principal opposition party, the Indian National Congress, is set to kickstart its campaign for next year's Lok Sabha elections with a mega rally themed 'Hain Taiyaar Hum' in Nagpur on 28 December—the party's 139th foundation day.

"It will be a historic moment for the people of the country," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said, addressing a press conference at the venue of the event on Wednesday.

Sources claimed that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will address the rally. Leaders from various states have already reached Nagpur to take part in the rally.

Hectic preparations are underway for the mega rally at Dighori in Nagpur, where lakhs of people and Congress workers will attend the event, as per party leaders.

"Whenever the country faced trouble, the Congress pitched in and a big change took place in the country," Patole told reporters at the venue of the event. And now, history will repeat itself in Nagpur, he promised.