‘Half justice served’: Ankit Balyan’s father after two accused killed in encounter

The family of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan has described the killing of two men accused of his murder in a police encounter as “half justice”, while demanding action against the remaining suspects.

Balyan’s father, Satbir Singh, said the family had received information that two of the alleged shooters had been killed but maintained that justice would remain incomplete until action was taken against everyone involved.

“We got the news that two criminals were killed. Half justice has been served. Whether there are two or four, all of them should be killed. Only then will full justice be served,” he said.

Balyan’s wife, Seema, also called for the two suspects who remain at large to be apprehended without delay.

“I would like to say that I just came to know, so it's fine that two are gone, but some accused are still absconding. So, I would like to say that they should also be caught as soon as possible,” she said.

Seema added that the family might never find complete satisfaction following Balyan’s death but stressed that bringing all those allegedly involved to justice was important.

The two men killed in the encounter were identified as Sumit, 24, and Mohit, 22. Both were residents of Sonipat in Haryana and were allegedly associated with the Gogi gang, according to police.