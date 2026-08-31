‘Half justice served’: Ankit Balyan’s father after two accused killed in encounter
Family calls for the swift arrest of two remaining suspects as police say the alleged shooters opened fire during a checking operation in Shamli
The family of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan has described the killing of two men accused of his murder in a police encounter as “half justice”, while demanding action against the remaining suspects.
Balyan’s father, Satbir Singh, said the family had received information that two of the alleged shooters had been killed but maintained that justice would remain incomplete until action was taken against everyone involved.
“We got the news that two criminals were killed. Half justice has been served. Whether there are two or four, all of them should be killed. Only then will full justice be served,” he said.
Balyan’s wife, Seema, also called for the two suspects who remain at large to be apprehended without delay.
“I would like to say that I just came to know, so it's fine that two are gone, but some accused are still absconding. So, I would like to say that they should also be caught as soon as possible,” she said.
Seema added that the family might never find complete satisfaction following Balyan’s death but stressed that bringing all those allegedly involved to justice was important.
The two men killed in the encounter were identified as Sumit, 24, and Mohit, 22. Both were residents of Sonipat in Haryana and were allegedly associated with the Gogi gang, according to police.
A reward of Rs 50,000 had been announced for information leading to the arrest of each suspect. Police said Mohit faced around 14 criminal cases in Haryana, while one case had been registered against Sumit.
Two other men allegedly linked to the murder remain at large, and police teams are working to trace them.
Balyan was shot dead outside his gym in Shamli on 26 August. According to police, four assailants arrived on two motorcycles and opened fire on him. The following day, a person claiming an association with the Gogi gang purportedly took responsibility for the killing through a social media post.
Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said police teams were conducting a district-wide checking operation between midnight and the morning when they spotted the two suspects riding a motorcycle bearing a Baghpat registration number.
Police personnel signalled the men to stop, but they allegedly opened fire on the officers and their vehicle before fleeing towards the Kotwali area, Singh said.
The SP alleged that the suspects fired at police again when officers attempted to intercept them in the Kotwali area, prompting retaliatory firing. Both men sustained injuries during the exchange and were taken to hospital, where they were declared dead.
Police said the investigation into Balyan’s murder was continuing, with efforts under way to identify and apprehend everyone allegedly involved.
With IANS inputs