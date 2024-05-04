Hamas to release 20 Israeli hostages instead of 33: Sources

Hamas has agreed to release 20 Israeli hostages in its custody instead of the 33 proposed by Israel.

A delegation of Hamas leaders led by Khalil al-Hayva has reached the Egyptian capital of Cairo for a fresh round of indirect mediatory talks regarding a ceasefire in the conflict with Israel as well as the release of Israeli hostages. Other Hamas leaders in the three-member delegation include Zaher Jabarin and Ghazi Hamad.

According to sources in the Israel defence ministry, Hamas has informed the Qatar and Egyptian mediators that it can release 20 Israeli hostages, including women, the elderly, and the sick.

Israel had earlier proposed the release of 33 of its hostages held in Hamas custody in exchange for around 600 Palestinian prisoners languishing in Israeli jails.

The USA's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) director William Burns has reached Cairo and will supervise the indirect mediatory talks. The Israeli delegation is already in Cairo led by David Barnea, chief of Israel's intelligence agency Mossad.