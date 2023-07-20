Harshest punishment should be given to perpetrators: Manipur guv to DGP regarding viral video

Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey on Thursday sought exemplary punishment for the perpetrators involved in the distressing incident in the state's Kangpokpi district where two women were paraded naked by a mob and allegedly gang-raped.

She said "harshest punishment should be given so that no one can do such audacity in the future".

A Raj Bhavan source said that the Governor met Director General of Police (DGP) Rajiv Singh and enquired about the incident of women paraded naked by a mob in Kangpokpi district, video footage of which went viral on the internet.

While condemning the incident, the Governor directed the DGP to take up immediate steps to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book and award exemplary punishment as per law.