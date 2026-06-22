Haryana govt failing to address fertiliser shortage during kharif season: Congress

Haryana Congress president Rao Narender Singh on Monday accused the BJP government of failing to address a fertiliser shortage in the state, alleging that farmers are facing difficulties during the ongoing paddy-transplantation and Kharif-sowing season.

In a statement, Rao claimed that farmers across Haryana were struggling to procure fertilisers, including DAP, as stocks in several districts had either been exhausted or were insufficient to meet demand.

He alleged that despite waiting in long queues, many farmers were returning empty-handed.

The Congress leader said farmers were uncertain about when fresh fertiliser supplies would arrive, and alleged that neither the Agriculture Department nor the state government had provided clear information on the matter.

According to Rao, the government's negligence had created hardships for the farming community at a crucial stage of the agricultural season.

He further accused the government of attempting to conceal the shortage and shortcomings in the supply system through procedures such as land-record verification, biometric authentication and digital monitoring.

Rao alleged that these measures were creating additional difficulties for farmers trying to access limited fertiliser stocks.

He also claimed there was a lack of transparency regarding fertiliser availability, distribution arrangements and the expected arrival of fresh consignments.