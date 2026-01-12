Haryana Human Rights Commission slams civic bodies over septic tank deaths

The HHRC (Haryana Human Rights Commission) has sharply criticised civic authorities and the police for what it described as a 'lackadaisical approach' in investigating the deaths of two workers who allegedly suffocated while cleaning a septic tank in Hansi last year, calling the handling of the case a grave violation of the right to life and dignity under Article 21 of the Constitution.

In an order dated 17 December 2025, the commission said the incident reflected a continuing failure of authorities to enforce the Supreme Court’s clear directives banning manual entry into sewers and septic tanks without protective equipment.

The case relates to the deaths of two workers who were allegedly forced to enter a hotel’s septic tank without safety gear in October 2025. The HHRC took suo motu cognisance of the incident following reports that the workers were made to carry out hazardous cleaning work in violation of existing laws and court rulings.

Commission’s strong observations

The full bench of the HHRC — comprising Chairperson Justice Lalit Batra and members Kuldip Jain and Deep Bhatia — noted that such incidents continue to occur despite the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in Safai Karamchari Andolan vs Union of India, which prohibits manual sewer cleaning without mechanisation and adequate safety measures.

The commission said it would not allow the matter to be “brushed aside” and asserted that accountability for the deaths would be firmly fixed.

Although an FIR was registered on 19 October 2025, the HHRC found that the investigation had not progressed at the expected pace. After examining a status report submitted by the Hansi Superintendent of Police, the commission observed that it was “conspicuously silent” on fixing responsibility, even though the district attorney had already opined that a cognisable offence was prima facie made out.

“The failure to act decisively in pursuance of the said legal opinion reflects a lackadaisical approach on the part of the Investigating Agency in a matter involving loss of human lives and grave violation of human rights,” the commission said.