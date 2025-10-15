Haryana IPS officer Puran Kumar cremated amid calls for impartial probe

Eight days after his death sent shockwaves through the police and political establishment, senior Haryana IPS officer Y. Puran Kumar was cremated in Chandigarh on Wednesday. The 52-year-old, a 2001-batch IPS officer posted as inspector-general at the Police Training Centre in Rohtak’s Sunaria, allegedly died by suicide at his Sector 11 residence on 7 October, leaving behind an eight-page note accusing several senior colleagues of caste-based harassment and humiliation.

The cremation followed the completion of a postmortem at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), conducted under video supervision after a week-long delay. Emotional scenes unfolded at the Sector 25 cremation ground, where hundreds gathered to pay their last respects.

His wife, senior Haryana IAS officer Amneet P. Kumar, stood beside the couple’s two daughters and her brother, Punjab AAP MLA Amit Rattan, as the final rites were performed. The officer’s daughters lit the funeral pyre, while a police contingent presented a guard of honour.

Several political figures and senior bureaucrats were present at the cremation, reflecting the broad impact of the case. Among them were Haryana ministers Krishan Lal Panwar and Shyam Singh Rana, Punjab Assembly speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Congress leader Pawan Kumar Bansal, and Haryana MLAs Ashok Arora, Pooja Chaudhry, and Nirmal Singh.

Senior officers, including chief secretary Anurag Rastogi, state DGP O.P. Singh, Chandigarh DGP Sagar Preet Hooda, and additional chief secretary (home) Sumita Misra, also paid their respects. Outside the cremation ground, mourners and activists raised slogans demanding justice and accountability.

The cremation came after days of deadlock over the postmortem, which the family had initially opposed. Amneet P. Kumar said she agreed to it only after receiving assurances from the Chandigarh Police and Haryana government that the process would be transparent and the investigation impartial.