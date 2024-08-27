Haryana polls: Chandra Shekhar Azad joins hands with ex-BJP ally Dushyant Chautala

With the Haryana assembly elections just about a month away, Chandra Shekhar Azad, the Nagina MP and head of the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), has forged an alliance with Dushyant Chautala, leader of the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) — and a former BJP ally.

Chautala, who previously served as deputy chief minister in the Khattar-led BJP government, saw ties to his party severed by the BJP before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

In this new alliance, the JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), will contest 70 out of the 90 assembly seats, while the Azad Samaj Party will contest the remaining 20.

The alliance comes at a time when the JJP is facing significant internal turmoil. Four of its legislators recently resigned from all party positions and gave up their primary memberships, citing personal reasons.

Observers say the legacy of Chaudhary Devi Lal, Haryana's tallest Jat leader and former deputy prime minister, lies at the heart of the state's political future. Chautala is a scion of Devi Lal's family tree.