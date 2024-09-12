Haryana polls: Congress unveils 5 new candidates in fourth list, finalises 86 total

The Congress Thursday, 12 September released its fourth list of five candidates for the Haryana assembly polls. It fielded a journalist, who recently joined the party, from Rania, taking the total number of candidates declared so far to 86.

This list came just a few hours after the Congress declared its third list of 40 candidates, fielding party MP Randeep Surjewala's son Aditya Surjewala from Kaithal.

The party fielded Parimal Pari from Ambala Cantt, its youth leader Sachin Kundu from Panipat Rural, Satbir Dublain from the Narwana (SC) seat and Rohit Nagar from Tigaon.

Journalist Sarva Mitra Kamboj recently joined the Congress in the presence of former chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and the party's state unit chief Udai Bhan. He has been fielded from the Rania seat in Sirsa district.

Energy and Jails Minister Ranjit Chautala, who recently quit the BJP after being denied a ticket from Rania, represented the seat when he was an Independent MLA. He had quit the membership of the Vidhan Sabha before joining the BJP ahead of the Lok Sabha polls to contest from Hisar, in which he was unsuccessful.

The Congress is yet to name candidates for four seats, including Uklana.

The party had engaged in seat-sharing talks with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Haryana polls which hit a deadlock following hard bargaining from both sides. Since then, AAP has released multiple lists of its candidates.