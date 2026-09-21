Haryana: Row over missing Tijara councillors as Congress alleges police detention

Congress leaders alleged that 18 party-backed councillors from Rajasthan’s Tijara were detained in Haryana while returning to vote in the municipal council chairperson election

They claimed the councillors and their families were stopped near Panchkula and taken towards the Morni Hills

Panchkula Police denied detaining them and said information suggested that the group had travelled towards Shahabad or Ambala

Congress leaders on Monday alleged that Haryana Police detained 18 party-backed councillors from Tijara in Rajasthan while they were returning from Himachal Pradesh to vote in the election for the Tijara Municipal Council chairperson.

Panchkula Police rejected the allegation and said the councillors had not been detained.

After learning that the councillors could not be contacted, Congress leaders staged a sit-in outside the Pinjore police station and described the alleged action as a “murder of democracy”.

Tijara Congress leader Imran Khan said most of the independent candidates who won the municipal council election on 9 September had received the party’s support. Voting to elect the council chairperson was scheduled for Monday afternoon.

According to Khan, the 18 councillors and members of their families travelled to Kasauli in Himachal Pradesh after the municipal election. They began their return journey to Tijara on Sunday evening.

Khan claimed that more than 20 police and private vehicles intercepted the group at a toll plaza near Panchkula. The councillors were subsequently taken to a farmhouse in the Morni Hills, he alleged.

“This was deliberately done at the behest of the BJP governments in Rajasthan and Haryana. In a pre-planned move, they spoiled the election in which Congress had an edge,” Khan claimed.