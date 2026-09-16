Haryana women commission seeks protection for woman biker, family after Gurugram hit-and-run
Commission directs police to ensure safety, legal aid and preservation of evidence after video showing gym owner hitting woman rider surfaces online
The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has directed Gurugram Police to ensure the safety of a woman biker and her family after taking suo motu cognisance of a video allegedly showing a gym owner intentionally hitting her with a speeding car.
In a letter to the Gurugram police commissioner dated 14 September, HSCW chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said the commission had taken cognisance of the incident after the video surfaced on social media.
The commission said the footage allegedly showed the driver intentionally hitting the woman rider and described its contents as indicating a serious threat to her “life, safety and dignity”.
Priyadarshini directed the concerned Gurugram DCP to ensure the woman’s safety, medical assistance and legal aid.
The commission also ordered police to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence. It called for prompt action under the law, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, and recommended that the offence of attempt to murder be considered.
“Ensure that no threat, pressure or harassment is caused to the woman or her family...Ensure preventive action also,” the commission said in its directions.
The HSCW has sought an Action Taken Report from Gurugram Police, along with a copy of the FIR or Daily Diary Report and other relevant records.
Meanwhile, Gurugram Police said gym owner Kalyan Bainsla was arrested in Rajasthan on Tuesday following a two-day search. He was arrested on charges including attempt to murder and stalking.
Police said Bainsla had allegedly made indecent comments towards the woman before the incident on Sunday on Gurugram’s Golf Course Road. The woman later shared a video of the incident, showing the car hitting her motorcycle and sending her skidding along the road.
Bainsla and a cousin who was allegedly with him at the time were apprehended in Rajgarh, Rajasthan, police said. The investigation is continuing.
The incident has drawn attention to allegations of harassment and dangerous driving involving women two-wheeler riders.