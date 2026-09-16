Haryana women commission seeks protection for woman biker, family after Gurugram hit-and-run

The Haryana State Commission for Women (HSCW) has directed Gurugram Police to ensure the safety of a woman biker and her family after taking suo motu cognisance of a video allegedly showing a gym owner intentionally hitting her with a speeding car.

In a letter to the Gurugram police commissioner dated 14 September, HSCW chairperson Usha Priyadarshini said the commission had taken cognisance of the incident after the video surfaced on social media.

The commission said the footage allegedly showed the driver intentionally hitting the woman rider and described its contents as indicating a serious threat to her “life, safety and dignity”.

Priyadarshini directed the concerned Gurugram DCP to ensure the woman’s safety, medical assistance and legal aid.

The commission also ordered police to secure and preserve the original video, CCTV footage, vehicle records and other relevant evidence. It called for prompt action under the law, including registration of an FIR under relevant sections, and recommended that the offence of attempt to murder be considered.

“Ensure that no threat, pressure or harassment is caused to the woman or her family...Ensure preventive action also,” the commission said in its directions.