Haryana seeks CBI probe into death of ex-Punjab DGP Md Mustafa’s son
State writes to Centre recommending CBI inquiry into death of Aqil Akhter in Panchkula; Mustafa and wife among those booked in the case
The Haryana government has written to the Centre recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of Aqil Akhter, the 35-year-old son of former Punjab director-general of police Mohammad Mustafa, sources informed PTI on 23 Thursday, October.
Officials said the case will be transferred to the CBI once the Centre approves the state government’s request.
Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with their son’s death. Also named in the case are Akhter’s wife and sister.
Akhter was found dead at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana, on 16 October. The FIR was filed on 20 October under Sections 103(1) and 61 — dealing with murder and criminal conspiracy — following a complaint by Shamshuddin, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab, who alleged foul play.
According to police, the complainant claimed that Akhter had died under 'suspicious circumstances'. Shamshuddin told investigators that he was well acquainted with the Mustafa family.
He also mentioned a purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which the deceased allegedly levelled serious accusations against his father and other family members.
Mustafa, a 1985-batch retired IPS officer who earlier served as Punjab DGP (Hhman rights), and his wife have denied the allegations. “Completely false,” Mustafa said, dismissing all claims linking his family to his son’s death.
The family stated that Akhter had been undergoing medical treatment at a Panchkula hospital and was 'psychotic' and not in sound mental health.
Speaking to the media in Saharanpur on Tuesday, the former DGP said he welcomed the registration of the case. “The investigation would reveal the truth,” he said.
Referring to his son’s video, Mustafa told reporters that Aqil had been suffering from a psychotic disorder for nearly 18 years and had also struggled with substance abuse. “He often became violent due to his illness,” Mustafa said.
Meanwhile, the SIT (Special Investigation Team) of Panchkula Police, which is currently handling the case, said on Wednesday that the cause of death was yet to be established. The viscera samples, it said, would be sent for chemical analysis to determine the exact cause.
With PTI inputs