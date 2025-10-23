Haryana seeks CBI probe into death of ex-Punjab DGP Md Mustafa’s son

The Haryana government has written to the Centre recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of Aqil Akhter, the 35-year-old son of former Punjab director-general of police Mohammad Mustafa, sources informed PTI on 23 Thursday, October.

Officials said the case will be transferred to the CBI once the Centre approves the state government’s request.

Mustafa and his wife Razia Sultana, a former Punjab minister, have been booked by the Haryana Police in connection with their son’s death. Also named in the case are Akhter’s wife and sister.

Akhter was found dead at his residence in Panchkula, Haryana, on 16 October. The FIR was filed on 20 October under Sections 103(1) and 61 — dealing with murder and criminal conspiracy — following a complaint by Shamshuddin, a resident of Malerkotla in Punjab, who alleged foul play.

According to police, the complainant claimed that Akhter had died under 'suspicious circumstances'. Shamshuddin told investigators that he was well acquainted with the Mustafa family.

He also mentioned a purported video recorded by Akhter in August, in which the deceased allegedly levelled serious accusations against his father and other family members.