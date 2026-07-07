Haryana won't allow diversion of a single drop of water to Rajasthan: INLD
Abhay Singh Chautala demands implementation of SYL canal project before sharing additional water with Rajasthan
Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday opposed the Haryana government's agreement to supply Yamuna river water to Rajasthan, asserting that the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) would not allow "even a single drop" of water to be diverted while several parts of Haryana continued to face water scarcity.
Describing the agreement as a political move aimed at misleading people, Chautala said the party would resist the decision at every level.
"We will oppose it at every level, no matter how much struggle it takes," he said.
The INLD leader urged the Centre and the Haryana government to first implement the Supreme Court's directions regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) canal before taking any decision on sharing additional water with Rajasthan.
He also called for the completion of the three dams envisaged under earlier inter-state agreements, saying Haryana's own water needs should be met first.
Chautala said farmers in Haryana were yet to receive water through the SYL canal and alleged that residents in several villages were being forced to purchase drinking water.
"People in many villages are forced to buy drinking water. In such a situation, sending water outside Haryana is unacceptable," he said.
Terms MoU a political exercise
The INLD chief described the recently signed memorandum of understanding between the Haryana and Rajasthan governments as "an attempt to create confusion among the public" and criticised the BJP governments at the Centre and in both states over the issue.
Raises Ram temple donation issue
Referring to the alleged embezzlement of donations linked to the Ram Mandir, Chautala accused the BJP of exploiting people's religious sentiments.
He alleged that the party had earlier used the Ram temple issue for political purposes and was now attempting to deflect attention from the alleged financial irregularities by seeking the resignations of some office-bearers.
Claiming that donations collected in the name of the temple had not been handled properly, Chautala demanded accountability in the matter.