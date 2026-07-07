Haryana won't allow diversion of a single drop of water to Rajasthan: INLD

Abhay Singh Chautala on Tuesday opposed the Haryana government's agreement to supply Yamuna river water to Rajasthan, asserting that the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) would not allow "even a single drop" of water to be diverted while several parts of Haryana continued to face water scarcity.

Describing the agreement as a political move aimed at misleading people, Chautala said the party would resist the decision at every level.

"We will oppose it at every level, no matter how much struggle it takes," he said.

The INLD leader urged the Centre and the Haryana government to first implement the Supreme Court's directions regarding the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna Link Canal (SYL) canal before taking any decision on sharing additional water with Rajasthan.

He also called for the completion of the three dams envisaged under earlier inter-state agreements, saying Haryana's own water needs should be met first.