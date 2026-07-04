Rajasthan-Haryana MoU on Yamuna water sharing sparks controversy

Rajasthan’s Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma recently returned from Delhi after signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Haryana on sharing of Yamuna River water, a development hailed by some as a significant step toward resolving decades-old water disputes between the two states.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil, aims to operationalise water sharing under the Upper Yamuna River Board agreement, with Haryana agreeing to supply 580 million cubic meters (MCM) of water annually from July to October through three underground pipelines stretching approximately 300 kilometre from Hathinikund to Rajasthan.

While the MoU marks progress in cooperation, it has reignited political and environmental debates. Opposition parties in Rajasthan, led by Congress leaders including former chief minister Ashok Gehlot and Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC) president Govind Singh Dotasra, have sharply criticised the agreement, demanding full disclosure of its terms.

They argue that the BJP-led Rajasthan government capitulated under pressure from the Union government, resulting in a deal that delivers only a fraction of the water and for a limited time—four monsoon months instead of a 12-month continuous supply promised under the earlier 1994 agreement.

The 1994 interstate water sharing pact allocated Yamuna waters as follows: Haryana 40.6 per cent, Uttar Pradesh 35.1 per cent, Rajasthan 10.4 per cent, Delhi 6.3 per cent, and Himachal Pradesh 1.7 per cent.

However, due to political disagreements and changing governments, the agreement remained largely unimplemented for more than three decades. Congress leaders say Rajasthan’s rightful share was effectively denied, exacerbating the region’s water scarcity.

Gehlot and opposition leader Dotasra emphasise that Churu, Sikar and Jhunjhunu—which would receive water from the pipeline—have waited for decades for their share of Yamuna waters. They also recall Rajasthan's historic water woes, highlighting the undelivered 0.8-million-acre feet (MAF) of water from Punjab under the 1995 Rajiv Gandhi-Longowal accord, whose non-implementation has severely impacted irrigation in northern Rajasthan districts like Sri Ganganagar and Bikaner.

According to these leaders, the Union government’s failure to enforce such accords has compounded Rajasthan’s water crisis.

Congress leaders allege that despite the massive Rs 37,000 crore estimated cost of pipeline construction, Rajasthan may still not receive sufficient water to meet its needs. The water supplied is contingent on the monsoon surplus, and in years of poor rainfall, deliveries could be severely curtailed. This uncertainty fuels the opposition’s skepticism about the agreement’s long-term benefits.

Tika Ram Jully, leader of the opposition in Rajasthan, echoed these concerns, accusing the BJP government of using the agreement as a political stunt focused more on the optics of laying pipelines than securing a reliable water share. He pointed out that the previous Congress government had prepared a Rs 31,000 crore Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Yamuna water projects which the Narendra Modi government allegedly did not approve, leaving past initiatives incomplete.

Jully said, “Yamuna water is Rajasthan’s right, not charity,” highlighting the demand for rightful and timely water delivery.