Has CBI dropped case against Kailash Gehlot as AAP minister joins BJP?

In 2021, both the Congress and BJP demanded a CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) inquiry into the purchase of 1,000 low-floor buses for the Delhi Transport Corporation. Then Delhi BJP president Aadesh Gupta had also demanded the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gehlot. It was “beyond logic”, Gupta had said, to enter into a maintenance contract worth Rs 3,500 crore when the buses themselves cost only Rs 875 crore. The lieutenant-governor had obligingly ordered an inquiry, which began in 2022.

Unlike several other AAP (Aam Aadmi Party) ministers accused of corruption by the CBI and ED (Enforcement Directorate), Gehlot, a lawyer from a prosperous Jat family, was never arrested; and on Monday, 18 November, while he formally joined the BJP in New Delhi, the unconfirmed news was that his name had been dropped by the CBI in the bus tender case.

Editor and columnist Vir Sanghvi responded by posting on social media, “nobody is surprised any longer by the way criminal charges against politicians disappear once they join the BJP. But here’s my question: do BJP voters not mind that their party is now filled with crooks? How can it still claim to be an ideologically-driven party when it is a repository for crooks from parties with varying ideologies who have actually abused the BJP’s ideology? And is the RSS okay with this? What happened to all that party with a difference stuff?”