Has India played into China’s hands?

As the Narendra Modi government credits itself for its breakthrough agreement with Beijing that has led to troop disengagement by both sides along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, a closer look reveals that unwittingly, or otherwise, New Delhi has played into Chinese hands, if not negotiated a complete sell-out.

On the backfoot since April 2020 when the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) swept across the LAC into eastern Ladakh, the Indian government is now vastly relieved by the completion of troop disengagement by both sides on 30 October 2024 in the last two remaining friction points of Depsang Plains and Demchok village.

However, both these militarily strategic spots are well within what India considers is its territory, Demchok located some 600 m from the LAC, while Depsang is part of the 37,244 sq. km high-altitude desert of Aksai Chin that China had appropriated in its only war with India, in 1962, but which India claims is part of Ladakh.

Indian Army sources mentioned that both sides would soon start coordinated patrolling in their respective areas as part of the land-mark bilateral agreement arrived at on 21 October.

They left unsaid that the “respective areas” are Indian territory, so essentially New Delhi is implicitly accepting foreign armed presence on Indian soil and is simultaneously satisfied that the Chinese side is granting Indian soldiers access to their own areas.

China, in turn, has always considered vast stretches of the 3,488-km LAC, which stretches along five Indian states, from Jammu and Kashmir in the north-west to Arunachal Pradesh in the north-east, as disputed.

Indeed, it has historically claimed the entire 83,743 sq. km Arunachal Pradesh, which it calls Zangnan, or South Tibet. China extended itself to India’s frontiers ever since it annexed Tibet in 1950.