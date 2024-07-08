Hathras stampede: Kin of victim from Ghaziabad get Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
So far, 9 people have been arrested in the case in which "several unidentified sevadars (volunteers)" of the satsang are mentioned as accused
A cheque of Rs 2 lakh was on Sunday, 7 July handed over to the family members of a woman who died during the stampede in Hathras, officials said.
Vimlesh Devi (50) was among the 121 people who died in the stampede that happened after the 'satsang' of self-styled godman Surajpal alias Narayan Sakar Hari alias Bhole Baba in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.
A cheque of Rs 50,000 was also handed over to 18-year-old Mahi, who was injured in the stampede. The ex-gratia amounts were given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and handed over by Ghaziabad Mayor Sunita Dayal, a statement said.
The mayor handed over a condolence letter of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to the family members of deceased Vimlesh Devi and expressed sympathy for Mahi.
The mayor was accompanied by Sub-Divisional Magistrate Arun Dixit and Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam corporator Neeraj Goel.
So far, nine people, including two women and three senior citizens, have been arrested in the case, in which "several unidentified sevadars (volunteers)" of the satsang are mentioned as accused. The 'godman' is not an accused in the case.
