Rahul Gandhi meets families of stampede victims in Hathras

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday, 5 July met the family members of the victims of the stampede that killed over 100 people in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras.

Before meeting family members in Hathras, Gandhi made a stop at Aligarh and met the kin of victims from the district.

Gandhi left from Delhi early morning on Friday by road for Hathras and was accompanied by state Congress chief Ajay Rai, state Congress in-charge Avinash Pande, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and other office bearers.

A total of 121 people, mostly women, died in a stampede at self-styled godman Baba Bhole's satsang in Hathras on Tuesday, 2 July.

In Aligarh, the Congress leader was seen interacting with the family members of the victims of the Hathras stampede.