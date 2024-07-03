Adityanath orders judicial probe into Hathras stampede, hints at 'conspiracy'

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced a judicial probe into the Hathras tragedy, while not ruling out the possibility of a "conspiracy" behind the stampede which killed 121 people.

He also said the sevadars (volunteers working for the satsang organisers) should have taken the victims to hospital. People were dying while sevadars fled, he claimed.

Adityanth met those injured in the incident at a religious congregation in Hathras, and obtained information from eyewitnesses about the course of events preceding the tragedy.

Asserting that his government would ensure that such incidents do not recur, the chief minister said a standard operating procedure may be put in place for religious congregations.

"A judicial probe by a retired high court judge will be conducted into the incident," he said. "If this is not an accident, then whose conspiracy is this? All this will be probed. Retired police and civic administration officials will be part of the judicial inquiry and action will be taken against those found responsible."

Adityanath also said the government had formed a special investigation team led by the additional director general (ADG) of police, Agra, which has given its preliminary report. "She (ADG Anupam Kulshreshtha) has been asked to get to the bottom of this incident," he said.

The chief minister said among the 121 killed in the stampede on Tuesday, four were from Haryana and one each from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.