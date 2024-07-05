Hathras stampede: SIT chief says over 90 statements recorded

The SIT probing the Hathras stampede has recorded 90 statements so far, the panel's chief Anupam Kulshrestha said on Friday, 5 July.

Kulshrestha, also the Additional Director General of Police (Agra Zone), is leading the three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) preparing a detailed report on the stampede that claimed 121 lives after a satsang here on 2 July.

Speaking exclusively to PTI in Hathras, ADG Kulshrestha said, "Ninety statements recorded so far. A preliminary report has been submitted while work on the detailed report is underway."

On the status of police probe, the officer said the ambit of the investigation has been expanded as more evidence have emerged.

"Definitely, the gathered evidence suggests culpability on part of the organisers of the event," she said.