Hathras stampede: Govt hiding failure with minor arrests, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of trying to hide its failure in the Hathras stampede that killed 121 people by making "minor arrests".

Yadav, in a post on X, said it looks as though such accidents will continue to happen since the state government does not seem to have learned from the administrative lapses that led to the stampede.

The SP chief also tagged a letter addressed to him in his post, in which Ankit Yadav, a resident of Mainpuri district, claims his father has been wrongly framed in connection with the stampede, and insists that his father has no link with the incident.

In the post in Hindi, Yadav said, "To hide its failure in the 'Hathras incident', the UP government wants to shirk responsibility for the deaths of hundreds of people by making minor arrests. If this happens, it will mean that no one has learned any lesson from the administrative failure in such events and such accidents will keep repeating in the future."