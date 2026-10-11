Haven’t signed any bond saying we won’t protest: Dipke after release

Later, addressing the media at Press Club of India, Ranka said, "We are not dreaded criminals; we are not going to Narendra Modi or Amit Shah's house to protest. Protest at designated protest spot is not disturbing peace."

Ranka alleged that he, Das and Abhijeet Dipke had been "kidnapped" from an aircraft.

The three were released by the Special Executive Magistrate Court after "a bail bond as surety bond of Rs 50,000 was filed for maintaining peace and good behaviour, for a period of one year", Delhi Police said.

Ranka said the protest will not stop till Gyanesh Kumar resigns.

"Irrespective of ideology, all political parties should unite on the issue of SIR. If the right to vote is taken away, it's not good for any party," Das said.

"Protests will happen, not just in Delhi but the whole country till we get accountability," he added.

Das alleged that the Modi government has created an "emergency-like situation" and turned the state against its own citizens. The authorities could have invited a delegation for talks instead of restricting protesters seeking to demonstrate at a designated site, he said.

Das said the police had illegally detained them without any formal notice and alleged their phones were seized and they were not allowed to contact a lawyer.

Referring to the condition imposed on their release, Das said, "They have said there should be no breach of peace for one year. The breach of peace has been caused by Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Gyanesh Kumar."

"The protests are on... Protests will happen not just in Delhi but the whole country," Das said.

"This protest will not stop till Gyanesh resigns," Ranka said.

Meanwhile, despite Supreme Court orders Delhi Police continued to detain members of several student organisations, including the Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Association (AISA) and Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), along with CJP supporters.

Among those detained was CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP John Brittas.