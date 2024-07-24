HC seeks Centre's response on 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas' declaration

The Allahabad High Court has sought the central government's response to a PIL challenging its recent notification declaring 25 June, the day Emergency was imposed in the country in 1975, as Samvidan Hatya Diwas.

The petition filed by Jhansi-based advocate Santosh Singh Dohrey came before a bench comprising Chief Justice Arun Bhansali and Justice Vikas Budhwar on Monday, 22 July.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the Centre sought time to obtain instructions regarding the matter from the government. The court allowed his request and fixed the next hearing on 31 July.

In the PIL, the petitioner sought quashing of the notification published in the Gazette of India on 13 July this year which declared 25 June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas', claiming it violates the Constitution.

The gazette notification states that a proclamation of Emergency was made on 25 June, 1975, following which "there was gross abuse of power by the then government and people of India were subjected to excesses and atrocities".

"Therefore, the government of India declares 25th June as 'Samvidhaan Hatya Diwas' to pay tribute to all those who suffered and fought against the gross abuse of power during the period of emergency and to recommit the people of India to not support in any manner such gross abuse of power, in future," it said.

The PIL plea argues that the notification by the central government directly violates the provision of the Constitution and hits the provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.