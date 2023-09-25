HC seeks Delhi Police response on uploading data of proclaimed offenders

Delhi High Court has sought a response from Delhi Police regarding the procedure to be followed for verification and uploading of data relating to proclaimed offenders on an online user-friendly portal.

Earlier, now-retired Justice Talwant Singh had asked the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to create software and facilitate other requirements for uploading the names and details of proclaimed offenders for citizens to be able to assist the police by providing information about their whereabouts, and enable appropriate action.

Justice Amit Bansal noted the need for clarification on which agency is responsible for uploading the data on the online portal and for complying with the directions of the predecessor bench to implement the project.

Senior advocate Arun Mohan, serving as amicus curiae in the matter, also raised concerns about ambiguity in identifying the responsible agency during a meeting of the court-appointed committee.