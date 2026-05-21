HC suspends Lucknow mayor's powers over delay in oath to SP corporator elected by tribunal

The Allahabad High Court on Thursday suspended the administrative and financial powers of Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal until Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Lalit Kishore Tiwari is administered the oath as corporator of Ward No. 73, Faizullaganj (III), nearly five months after an election tribunal declared him elected.

A bench of Justices Alok Mathur and S.Q. H. Rizvi of the Lucknow bench directed that the mayor's financial and administrative powers would remain suspended until Tiwari is formally sworn in.

The court passed the order while hearing a matter concerning the continued delay in administering the oath to Tiwari despite an election tribunal having declared him elected from the ward.

The bench had earlier, on 13 May, expressed displeasure over the failure to implement the tribunal's order and directed that the oath be administered within a week. It had warned that the mayor, the district magistrate and the municipal commissioner would have to appear personally before the court if compliance was not ensured by 21 May.

Exemption from personal appearance was sought by the mayor and the district magistrate during the proceedings.

Tribunal had set aside BJP corporator's election

The dispute stems from the Urban Local Body Elections 2023 for Ward No. 73 Faizullaganj (III), where BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) candidate Pradeep Kumar Shukla, also known as Tinkoo Shukla, was initially declared elected after securing 4,972 votes against SP candidate Lalit Kishore Tiwari's 3,298 votes.

Following the election, Tiwari challenged the result before the election tribunal, alleging that Shukla had failed to disclose mandatory information in his nomination affidavit and election documents.

According to the petition, the omission amounted to concealment of material facts and violated statutory requirements governing election disclosures.