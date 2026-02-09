TMC hails SC order on SIR, calls it rebuke to EC’s ‘arbitrary approach’

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court’s order on SIR (Special Intensive Revision) of electoral rolls, claiming it delivered a “stinging rebuke” to what it described as the Election Commission’s arbitrary approach.

The apex court made it clear that it would not allow any impediment to the completion of the SIR exercise and directed the West Bengal Director General of Police to file an affidavit on the EC (Election Commission)’s allegation that its notices were burnt by miscreants. The court also took note of the State government providing a list of 8,505 Group B officers to assist the SIR process.

Observing that the EC could scrutinise the bio-data and work experience of these officials, the court said the poll panel may shortlist officers equivalent to the number of micro-observers already engaged. It further clarified that micro-observers could only assist Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), with final authority resting solely with EROs.

Reacting to the order, the TMC said in a post on X that the ruling “delivered a stinging blow to ECISVEEP’s arbitrary overreach”. The party claimed that the court had unequivocally reaffirmed that micro-observers had no decision-making powers and could not supersede statutory authorities under election law.

“Further, the court has directed that 8,505 Bengal officials be tagged to EROs to support the SIR process. This blows apart the EC’s unilateral move to parachute micro-observers exclusively into Bengal to influence, intimidate and manipulate the process,” the TMC said.

The party also alleged that attempts to provide “back-end access” to voter databases to remove genuine voters had been halted by the Supreme Court. It termed the order a “big victory for democracy and a big victory for Bengal”.