ECI hears parties as Bengal poll battle sharpens

Political tensions over West Bengal’s controversial voter list revision spilled into the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) pre-election consultations on Monday, with rival parties trading accusations before the poll panel even as uncertainty persists over when and how the upcoming Assembly elections will be conducted.

Delegations from the TMC, BJP, CPI(M), Congress and other parties met the ECI’s full bench led by Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at a hotel in New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata to air their concerns ahead of the polls.

Despite the Assembly’s term expiring on 7 May, the ECI is yet to announce the election schedule or indicate how many phases the polling will be conducted in — an issue that figured prominently during the discussions.

The consultations took place amid an intensifying political confrontation over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, which has triggered allegations of voter exclusion from the ruling TMC and counter-claims from the BJP about infiltration and electoral integrity.

According to official data released on 28 February, around 63.66 lakh names — about 8.3 per cent of the electorate — have been deleted since the revision began in November last year, reducing the voter base from roughly 7.66 crore to just over 7.04 crore.

In addition, more than 60 lakh electors have been placed in the 'under adjudication' category, meaning their eligibility will be decided through legal scrutiny in the coming weeks — a development that could potentially reshape electoral equations across several constituencies.

The BJP delegation was the first to meet the ECI during Monday’s consultations and pressed for elections to be conducted in fewer phases. “We demanded a one, two or three-phase election, but not more,” BJP leader Jagannath Chattopadhyay said after the meeting.

The party also called for 100 percent webcasting in polling booths and submitted a 16-point charter of demands to the commission.