HC warns of contempt action after Maharashtra govt doesn’t respond to its query on land allotment

The Bombay High Court has warned the Maharashtra government of contempt proceedings against its officials if it fails to respond to the court’s query on 5 per cent reservation in land allotment at concessional rates for disabled persons under the Disabilities Act.

A division bench of Justices Gautam Patel and Neela Gokhale in their order expressed displeasure with the failure of the government to furnish a “meaningful response” to a plea seeking relief under the Act.

“This is the most shameful state of affairs,” the court said, giving the state government "a last chance".