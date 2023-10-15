Heart attack concerns lead to EMRI-108 ambulances at garba hotspots
Garba event organisers are urged to undergo CPR training, as immediate CPR can boost survival rates by up to 90 per cent
Amid surge in cardiac incidents among youth, especially during the garba festivities, EMRI-108 will now place its ambulances around prominent garba venues in the city and other key areas of the state.
The district, home to 115 of these life-saving vehicles, has a primary focus of 100 ambulances dedicated to urban parts of Ahmedabad, while 15 cater to more rural areas, including Bavla and Godhavi in Ahmedabad.
This year's approach by EMRI-108 sees a marked shift in strategy.
Instead of the traditional stationary placements, the organisation is now intent on situating their ambulances within a 200-500 meter radius of the dancing events. This repositioning is in response to the disturbing uptick in heart-related incidents, shared an official today.
They're urging the garba event organisers to undergo Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) training.
This would enable them to step in as "first responders" pending the ambulance's arrival, potentially making a lifesaving difference. Officials highlight that the chances of saving a life soar when immediate CPR is administered, potentially improving survival rates by a staggering 90 per cent.