Heart attack concerns lead to EMRI-108 ambulances at garba hotspots

Amid surge in cardiac incidents among youth, especially during the garba festivities, EMRI-108 will now place its ambulances around prominent garba venues in the city and other key areas of the state.

The district, home to 115 of these life-saving vehicles, has a primary focus of 100 ambulances dedicated to urban parts of Ahmedabad, while 15 cater to more rural areas, including Bavla and Godhavi in Ahmedabad.

This year's approach by EMRI-108 sees a marked shift in strategy.