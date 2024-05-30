Record 52.9 degrees Celsius in Delhi's Mungeshpur was 'error in sensor': IMD

Large parts of northern and central India remained in the grip of a sweltering heat wave on Wednesday, 30 May, with the maximum temperature in the national capital soaring to a 79-year high.

While Delhi's primary weather station Safdarjung observatory recorded a maximum of 46.8 degrees Celsius, the weather officials in the city were left baffled when Mungeshpur reported 52.9 degrees prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to examine the automatic weather station in the locality for possible errors in its sensors.

In Bihar’s Darbhanga, a 40-year-old man has died of heat stroke at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, The Indian Express reported.

Cities and towns across Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh sizzled at maximum temperatures of 47 degrees Celsius with Rohtak and Prayagraj logging 48.8 degrees, the highest temperatures recorded in the country on Wednesday, IMD said.

According to the IMD, both Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh and Rohtak in Haryana broke records for the highest maximum temperature ever recorded for the month.

Prayagraj had clocked a maximum of 48.4 degrees Celsius on 30 May 1994. For Rohtak, the previous all-time high maximum was 47.2 degrees on 6 June 1995.

But, it was the maximum temperature of 52.9 degrees Celsius in Mungeshpur, a densely populated locality amid fields and open spaces on the fringes of the national capital that left weather scientists flummoxed.

"It looks abnormal and it is an outlier when compared with other weather stations in the national capital region," IMD director general Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said in a statement.

Earth sciences minister Kiren Rijiju also directed the IMD to verify the weather station in Mungeshpur for possible errors as the maximum temperatures had witnessed a slight decline on Wednesday from the 49.9 degrees recorded at three weather stations in the national capital.