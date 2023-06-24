Heavy losses in textile capital Tiruppur after fire guts many shops

Sources in the industry told IANS that the fire has gutted around 50 shops and losses are estimated to be more than thousands of crore.



A business man in Tiruppur told IANS, "The industry is already reeling under several issues, including lack of orders in Europe due to the Ukraine-Russia war, shortage of raw materials and other issues. This loss will compound the losses of the already struggling industry."



He also said that the exact losses will be assessed soon.