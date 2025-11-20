Heavy pilgrim rush at Sabarimala prompts fresh curbs after Kerala HC rebuke

Sabarimala continued to witness an overwhelming influx of pilgrims on Thursday, with wait times for ‘darshan’ stretching up to 12 hours despite new crowd-control measures. The surge comes amid the Mandala-Makaravilakku season, traditionally one of the busiest periods at the hill shrine.

Officials said roughly 65 devotees were climbing the sacred 18 steps every minute, pushing overall footfall far beyond manageable levels. In line with directions issued by the Kerala High Court earlier this week, the Travancore Devaswom Board has now capped daily darshan at 75,000.

Spot bookings have been restricted to 5,000 a day until Monday, while authorities have been instructed to enforce virtual queue bookings strictly. The court has also mandated that pilgrims may enter the temple complex only between six hours before and up to 18 hours after their allotted darshan time, leaving no room for relaxation.

The first major rush on Tuesday exposed significant gaps in planning and infrastructure. More than one lakh pilgrims reached the shrine, resulting in kilometres-long queues and complaints about inadequate drinking water, poor sanitation and limited rest areas. Despite attempts at crowd regulation, the arrangements failed to cope with the sheer volume of devotees.