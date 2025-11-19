Sabarimala tightens crowd control measures as pilgrim numbers surge on opening
From Wednesday, spot booking has been capped at 20,000 entries per day to ease pressure on key access points and ensure a smoother darshan process
Authorities at Sabarimala have introduced stricter crowd management measures after the annual pilgrimage season opened to an unexpectedly large rush of devotees this week.
The temple, which began its two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Monday, saw overwhelming footfall that led to congestion and operational strain, prompting officials to revise arrangements for the days ahead.
From Wednesday, spot booking has been capped at 20,000 entries per day to ease pressure on key access points and ensure a smoother darshan process. Officials said pilgrims arriving at Pamba will be facilitated for darshan and return within allotted time limits, while those exceeding the daily capacity may be accommodated the following day.
The police and the Travancore Devaswom Board have strengthened surveillance and deployed additional personnel to prevent overcrowding. Entry from Nilakkal to Pamba will now be regulated based on hourly footfall, with resting and accommodation facilities set up at Nilakkal for pilgrims whose slots are delayed or rescheduled.
Additional staff have been positioned along the Marakkoottam, Saramkuthi and Sannidhanam routes to manage long queues and maintain orderly movement. Drinking water facilities have been reinforced across queue complexes, and free light refreshments, including traditional dry ginger coffee (chukku kaapi), are being provided to fatigued devotees.
To bolster preparedness, the first team from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) arrived from Thrissur, with another team from Chennai expected by Saturday evening. The teams will support local authorities in handling the increased influx and responding to emergencies.
With lakhs of pilgrims expected in the coming days, authorities have urged devotees to adhere strictly to their allotted time slots and cooperate with security personnel to ensure a safe and disciplined pilgrimage experience.
With IANS Inputs
Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, Google News, Instagram
Join our official telegram channel (@nationalherald) and stay updated with the latest headlines