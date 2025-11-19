Sabarimala tightens crowd control measures as pilgrim numbers surge on opening

Authorities at Sabarimala have introduced stricter crowd management measures after the annual pilgrimage season opened to an unexpectedly large rush of devotees this week.

The temple, which began its two-month Mandala-Makaravilakku season on Monday, saw overwhelming footfall that led to congestion and operational strain, prompting officials to revise arrangements for the days ahead.

From Wednesday, spot booking has been capped at 20,000 entries per day to ease pressure on key access points and ensure a smoother darshan process. Officials said pilgrims arriving at Pamba will be facilitated for darshan and return within allotted time limits, while those exceeding the daily capacity may be accommodated the following day.